Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Have you ever seen a cat exuding its fashionable avatar? If not, then get ready to witness a show erupted by a "meow meow" sound.

On June 11, the Feline Club of India is all set to host a cat show championship.

Also Read | Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor is ‘Bloody Good’ in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gripping Thriller That Deserves Better Action Scenes (LatestLY Exclusive).

Touted as "Asia's biggest annual championship cat show", the unique fashion gala will be held at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi, Mumbai from 10 am onwards.

Actor Mrunal Thakur will attend the cat show.

Also Read | Bloody Daddy Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Shahid Kapoor’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

"Come witness this beautiful world of cats," Mrunal said in an Instagram clip which is posted on the official Instagram image of Feline Club of India.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Feline Club of India wrote, "Hey Mumbai! Get a chance to meet the versatile actress Mrunal Thakur at theAsia's Largest Annual Championship Cat Show on 11th June 2023 at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi.Get to witness an amazing day with FCI!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtGytc6gmax/?hl=en

Over 500 cats are expected to participate in the event. The cats will be judged on their temperament, health and hygiene. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)