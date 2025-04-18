Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): The 'Highlander' reboot, with Henry Cavill starring and Chad Stahelski directing, is moving studios.

The project is still moving forward, but it will be headed to Amazon MGM Studios' United Artists(an American film production and distribution company owned by Amazon MGM Studios), which is in final negotiations to acquire the package from Lionsgate. The film will be released in theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Highlander' is a 1986 fantasy action-adventure film directed by Russell Mulcahy from a screenplay by Gregory Widen, Peter Bellwood, and Larry Ferguson. It stars Christopher Lambert, Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown, and Sean Connery.

As the tagline "there can only be one" suggests, these warriors are pitted in battle against one another. With each immortal they kill, they become stronger, until only one will remain. The film spawned four sequels and three television series, as per the outlet.

Under the deal, UA's Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce. Neal H. Moritz will also produce with Stahelski's banner, 87Eleven Entertainment. Michael Fench, who worked on Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 4, will pen the script.

Cavill has been attached to the project since 2021, while Stahelski has been attached since 2016.

The filmmaker talked about the project, saying, "It's just a tough nut to crack because the Highlander property is so involved and the mythology is so deep. But to try and make it our own, and be somewhat true to the original, yet do it in a way that makes it ours, is a little tricky. We don't want to do a remake. We don't want to do a reinvention. We want to do something fresh that utilises the mythology of what everyone loves from the first movie."

Cavill is already in business with Amazon, starring in its upcoming Voltron movie, and is developing Warhammer 40,000 as a franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

