Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Abhishek Bachchan knows how to make someone feel special.

On the occasion of his niece Navya Nanda's birthday on Monday, Abhishek penned a sweet post for her.

Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Her Baby Bump Posing Alongside Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio at Don’t Look Up Premiere (View Pics).

"Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you've grown to become. Love you. @navyananda," he wrote.

Alongside the note, he posted a childhood image of Navya.

Also Read | Diabolical: The Boys’ Animated Spin-Off Series in Works at Amazon; Will Feature Stories From Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Awkwafina and Others.

Navya also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her mother Shweta.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta dug out a childhood picture of Navya. In the image, Shweta can be seen holding little Navya in her arms.

"Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright every where you go," she captioned the post.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)