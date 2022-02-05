Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Basant Panchami 2022, megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended heartfelt greetings to everyone.

The day is full of double happiness as February 5 also marks the birthday of his son Abhishek Bachchan.

"Basant Panchami ki anek anek shubhkamnaye. Aur aaj putra janam divas pe badhai aashirwad dher sara pyaar," Big B wrote on Instagram.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, too, wished everyone a Happy Basant Panchami.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana dropped a picture of Goddess Saraswati and wrote, "Vasant Panchami ki shubhkamnaye."

Basant Panchami is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. On this day goddess, Saraswati is worshipped in temples as well as by students in schools and colleges. (ANI)

