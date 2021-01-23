Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): By sharing his intriguing look from the upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey', megastar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that the film is slated to release on January 26, 2022.

The 53-year-old star took to Twitter and revealed the release date of his much-anticipated film, along with his rugged and raw look from the project.

The picture shared by the actor features him bearing a never-seen-before look. The actor can be seen in a brown shirt paired with matching headgear, along with a number of chains and gold earrings. The actor, who can be seen in a gripping avatar, dons a bold and serious look.

Talking about his character, the 'Boss' actor wrote in the caption, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022!"

The flick which will be headlined by Akshay is directed by Farhad Samji, and will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay's character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. (ANI)

