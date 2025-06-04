Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Actor Hina Khan on Wednesday tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Announcing their sacred union, Hina and Rocky in a joint Instagram post wrote, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband."

The couple also shared dreamy pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. In the images, Hina and Rocky could be seen signing their marriage registration papers.

As per the visuals, it seems like the lovebirds opted for a civil ceremony instead of a traditional one.

For the D-Day, Hina donned a customised saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She paired the opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. A light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape with quiet intricacy.

The look was complemented by imperial heirlooms from Manish Malhotra Jewellery. Alongside, her husband Rocky wore a signature kurta from Manish Malhotra label. Adding a personal touch to her bridal look, the saree even had their name delicately embroidered.

The couple met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played Akshara and Rocky worked as the supervising producer. They made their relationship public in 2017.

In the past few months, Hina often opened up about how Rocky stood by her as a constant pillar of support, especially during her battle with cancer.

If reports are to be believed, Hina and Rocky will appear on the new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. (ANI)

