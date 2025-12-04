Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 4 (ANI): The 26th International Hornbill Festival 2025, currently underway at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, Nagaland, continued its series of cultural activities on Thursday with the Indigenous Games Competition: Blowing of Horn, organised by Tribal Vision and sponsored by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland.

The traditional competition, held at the Sumi Morung, featured participants from various tribes demonstrating the historic skill of horn blowing, once used for communication, warnings and celebration in Naga communities.

Also Read | After Raj Nidimoru Marries Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Requests Privacy; Says 'No Drama, No Sympathy' (View Posts).

76-year-old Lhuvepra Venyo, the oldest participant from the Chakhesang tribe, secured first place with 91 points. Visosieto Vupru from the Angami tribe came second with 90 1/2 points, while the third position went to the youngest competitor, 13-year-old Ketwapeusing Haikam from the Zeliang tribe, who scored 71 points. The winners received cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000, along with certificates.

Speaking about the initiative, Nitoshi Sheqhi, advisor of Tribal Vision Society, explained that the group was established to revive cultural traditions that risk disappearing. He said the society identified horn blowing and war cry as important practices that once played key roles in community life, serving as signals of danger or celebration and as calls to inspire the community.

Also Read | 'Role Chahiye Aapko?': Raj Kundra Silences Troll Asking Him To Make Adult Movies and Series Amid His INR 60 Crore Cheating Case (View Post).

To revive these traditions, the society collaborated with like-minded friends and organised a cultural competition. Sheqhi expressed gratitude to Sumi Morung, operated by the Sumi hoho Kohima unit, for providing a venue when no suitable place could be found. Sumi Morung even constructed a platform (machang) for their presentation. He also highlighted that Sumi Morung is the only morung in Kisama maintained as a tobacco- and alcohol-free zone, strictly upholding its rules, an example he encouraged other morungs to follow.

The festival, now in its 26th year, is held annually from December 1 to 10, and showcases Naga heritage through cultural performances, traditional sports, food, crafts and community gatherings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)