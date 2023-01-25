Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Sanjana Sanghi joined the gang of Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, who recently rocked the Dubai event at their glamorous best.

The 'Dil Bechara' actor shared a string of glamorous photos on her Instagram handle on Tuesday and captioned it, "For @beyonce, It was something out of a dream. Thank you @royalatlantis for having me at your Royal Reveal. Watching the Queen weave her magic and light up the skies, right in front of my eyes, singing and crying along to what have been anthems growing up - was mesmerising. And what absolute honour to walk the carpet with so many artists that I have long admired, from all over the world. Lots more from this unforgettable weekend coming up."

Sanjana looked gorgeous as she flaunts a pastel-coloured halter neck gown, embossed with intricate mirror work.

R&B star Beyonce performed at the opening event of a swanky hotel and charged a whopping USD 24 million, as reported by TMZ, a US-based media company.

Earlier Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also posted pictures from the Dubai event.

On the work front, Sanjana will be next seen in 'Pink' fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's untitled hindi film. Pankaj Tripathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu are also part of the movie.

According sources, Sanjana and Tripathi will be playing the roles of daughter and father in the film. (ANI)

