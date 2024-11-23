Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Rakesh Roshan's iconic film 'Karan Arjun' has returned to cinema halls, and fans are flocking to relive the magic.

The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, was re-released this Friday and has already become the second-highest opener in the history of re-releases, collecting Rs 30 lakh on its first day.

To celebrate the special occasion, Hrithik Roshan, who worked as an Assistant Director (AD) on the movie, shared some cherished memories from the set.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared a series of throwback pictures from the sets of the 1995 movie.

Hrithik recalled his "Karan Arjun experience" and recalled how working on the film was both challenging and memorable. The actor also shared an anecdote about screening the film's print before its original release at Mumbai's iconic Minerva theatre.

"The Karan Arjun experience. I look like a young Kabir with Karan and Arjun. As an assistant, I remember minerva being the main theatre on release day. Me and dad's other assistant Anurag ( 2nd pic in the white sweatshirt)), screened the print before the release and we were all incredibly disappointed. The print looked dark and dull. We got the the entire screen washed and as the dirt and grime dissolved into the large washcloth, we heard the manager say, 'Aaj 15 saalo ke baad yeh screen dhuli hai'," read his post.

"The print looked dark and dull, so we got the entire screen washed. The manager told us, 'This screen is being washed after 15 years,'" it further read.

Another memory Hrithik shared was about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan leaving the set late one night during the filming of the song Bhangda Paale.

"They decided to drive to Delhi, promising to return by morning. I was flabbergasted and jumped (literally) on the car's bonnet to stop them. Call time was 6 a.m., and I couldn't let my dad lose the day. Thankfully, he didn't," the caption further read.

The movie, which has achieved cult status over the years, hit single screens and multiplexes across India and also had a simultaneous international re-release.

'Karan Arjun', released in 1995, is a classic Bollywood film that revolves around the theme of reincarnation and revenge.

It stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as two brothers, Karan and Arjun. The film is packed with memorable dialogues, high-energy action, and emotional drama. Rakhee's iconic line, "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge," has become one of the most remembered lines in Bollywood history. Even after almost three decades, the film remains close to the hearts of fans, making its re-release highly anticipated. (ANI)

