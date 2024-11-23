Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, continues to captivate audiences with its unpredictable drama and shocking twists. The previous episode saw wild card contestant Digvijay Rathee crowned as the Time God for the week, a role that sparked a rebellion among fellow contestants Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra, who refused to complete their household duties under his authority. Amid this, Digvijay was seen body-shaming fellow contestant Yamini Malhotra. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Hina Khan Pens Appreciation Note For Host Salman Khan Ahead of Her Appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar (View Pics).

Digvijay Rathee Calls Yamini Malhotra 'Haathi'

It so happened that when Digvijay was seated on the bed, Yamini asked him to assign duties, pointing out an elephant painting behind him. In response, Digvijay made a quick remark, saying, "Samne bhi haathi hai" ("There’s an elephant in front of me as well"). Yamini appeared confused, prompting him to repeat, "Samne bhi haathi hai, piche bhi haathi hai" ("There’s an elephant in front and behind"). Offended, Yamini retorted, "Aise mat bolo. Audience kya bolegi meri?" ("Don't say that. What will my audience think?") She then laughed, playfully claiming, "I’m making you the king, and you’re calling me an elephant!" ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Yamini Malhotra To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show As Fourth Wildcard Contestant; Know More About the ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Actress.

Watch Digvijay Rathee Body-Shaming Yamini Malhotra:

Do you think Yamini's reaction was justified when she was body-shamed by Digvijay on Bigg Boss 18? For the uninformed, Digvijay Rathee, like Yamini, also entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant alongside rival Kashish Kapoor. Additionally, the latest contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan’s show is Alice Kaushik.

