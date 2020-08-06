Washington D.C. [USA], August 6 (ANI): 'High Fidelity' -- the American comedy web series, starring Zoe Kravitz has been canceled by Hulu after its first season, confirmed Variety.

The 2020 released rom-com series was initially being developed as a Disney Plus show. However, in 2019, it moved to Hulu after Disney took control of the competing streaming site.

The adult themes in the series made it a better fit for Hulu than the typically PG-focused, family-friendly shows on Disney Plus.

The show is a recreation of Zoe's mother, Lisa Bonet's, 2000 film of the same name. The 2000 released film also starred John Cusack as Rob Gordon.

According to the publication, 'The Batman' actor has mentioned that she would love to do a second season, saying the series had more to explore with its characters and storylines, but she hadn't heard about any decision to renew the show.

"I think the show has a lot of potential. I think there's a lot more growing to do for everybody and a lot more trouble to get into. There's a lot of places we could go and I would love to go there," Variety quoted Kravitz as saying.

The 31-year-old actor, Kravitz was essaying the role of Rob Brooks, a female record store owner in the ever-changing gentrified neighbourhood of Crown Heights in Brooklyn, who uses the power of music to push her through various relationships she encounters in her life. (ANI)

