Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Actor Huma Qureshi has been featured in a peppy number 'Dil Thaaam Ke' in Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film 'Maalik'.

Composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, Dil Thaam Ke lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with vocals by Rashmeet Kaur and Rana Majumdar.

Speaking about the song, Huma, in a press note, shared, "Having multiple films and shoots going on simultaneously, this was the cherry on the cake for me. Dancing is something I love so when Jayu spoke to me about it, it was a definitive yes. I thoroughly enjoyed performing on Dil Thaam Ke and audiences are going to see me in a super massy avatar. On the last day of shoot things spilled over .. and I ended up shooting for over 16 hours but it was totally worth it!! Working with my dear friend Raj is always an incredible experience and I can't wait for audiences to see this one."

Maalik marks Rajkummar Rao's first foray into the action genre, and the intensity of his portrayal is unlike anything audiences have seen before.

Earlier, the actor expressed his excitement about taking on the role, revealing how different the experience was from his past roles.

"I am very excited about it. It was challenging. It was very, very different for me, the whole experience of playing Maalik and shooting for the film. This is the first time I am venturing into an action genre, and it's raw in nature. Every beat of the character, of the script--everything about the film--feels so different from anything I have done before. I hope this project becomes a milestone in my career," said Rao.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik is slated to release in cinemas on July 11, 2025. (ANI)

