Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Sunday treated her fans with pictures from her vacation in Sri Lanka.

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita shared a video of her in which she sported a white tee and waved her hair in the air at the beach.

Also Read | Oscars 2022: Alliance For Women Film Composers Condemns Academy Awards Broadcast Cuts.

She captioned, "This is from a few days ago, Sri Lanka mein I think galti se I lost my brain in that sea only,"

Before that, she was enjoying her vacation in Bentta and Weligama and also shared glimpses from that on her Instagram handle.

Also Read | Invisible Woman: Suniel Shetty Shares BTS Still From His Upcoming Web Show and His Raw Look Is Impressive! (View Pic).

"How glorious my days are here, eating things of pleasure, walking amidst squirrels and peacocks, here where the nights are delicate as a woman with stars in her braid, offering me her only blanket of blackness. Loved being at @capeweligama", she posted

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi remake of the international project 'The Night Manager'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)