Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran is mourning the loss of his friend and music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who passed away at the age of 31 on February 20.

The 'Shape of You' singer took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo of him with his late friend.

In the caption, he began, "I haven't posted anything coz I can't find the words, I can't reply coz I don't know what to say."

Further, he addressed the crucial role Edwards played in shaping his career.

"Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I'm so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on," he added.

According to Billboard, a candlelit vigil was held for the music mogul around a mural dedicated to him in his home neighbourhood of Acton, England. (ANI)

