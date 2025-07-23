New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): As a tribute to India's tradition and culture, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), in collaboration with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and Khadi India, hosted a Khadi showcase in New Delhi that blended traditional and modern designs.

From vibrant-hued kurtas, saris, to trousers, the show highlighted Khadi's versatility and potential in contemporary fashion, redefining style with sustainability and design experimentation.

Also Read | 'Rare and Nostalgic': Neetu Kapoor Walks Down Memory Lane, Treats Fans With Rare Picture of Rishi Kapoor With Baby Riddhima (See Post).

The event, which was graced by Manoj Kumar, Chairman of KVIC, showcased the country's rich and diverse textile heritage.

The FDCI official page posted pictures from the event and wrote in the caption, "FDCI with KVIC & Khadi India..In a tribute to India's timeless textile, hosted a powerful Khadi showcase in New Delhi at the Taj Pavilion blending heritage with innovation. The day began with an immersive Charkha spinning workshop, where over 200 students from top design institutes including NIFT, Pearl Academy, FDDI, AAFT, and YMCA were guided by expert instructors connecting hands-on with the roots of Khadi. Graced by Shri Manoj Kumar ( @manojgoelbjp ), Chairman - KVIC, the event was a powerful reminder: Khadi is not just history, it's the future of Indian fashion. @kvicindia #FDCI #KhadiIndia #KVIC #KhadiShow"

Also Read | 'Mirai' Song 'Vibe Undi': First Single From Teja Sajja's Upcoming Telugu Fantasy Action-Adventure Film To Drop on THIS Date (See Poster).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMdII8gyDwC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The Khadi industry is one of the most prominent traditional industries in India as it not only boosts sales and employment opportunities for the artisans, but also strengthens export potential, contributes to GDP, promotes rural development and entrepreneurship.

Talking about India Couture Week, it took place in the national capital from July 23 to July 30. The seven-day gala will see ace designers Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao showcase their exquisite collection.

Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will open with a spectacular presentation by Rahul Mishra.

Speaking about the upcoming showcase, Rahul Mishra in a press note said, "Every time we showcase in India, it fills us with immense pride to present our work on home soil, where the roots of our craft run deepest. Opening Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 with FDCI is an honour, and this collection feels especially personal. It explores the idea of love not just as a feeling, but as a transformation and a journey of becoming. Through every ensemble, we attempt to express that quiet surrender, where craft, emotion, and soul dissolve into one."

Couturier JJ Valaya will present the closing show of the 18th edition.

ICW 2025 will take place from July 23 to July 31 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)