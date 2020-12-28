Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): Australia-born rapper and songwriter Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to "do things right" with their baby son Onyx.

The 30-year-old rapper slammed Carti for missing out on their son's first Christmas.

According to E! News, the 'Fancy' rapper slammed her ex Playboi Carti for not spending the holidays with their son and also for allegedly cheating on her. Iggy gave further details about her breakup with Playboi which she had announced last year.

As per E! News, while responding to a fan who urged the rapper to not fall back into the trap, she said, "Girl I said he's being accountable and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son - Not a chance to do right by me, ain't no take backs on that!"

She added, "We done, Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope. F--k no."

In her original Twitter spree, Iggy had accused Playboi Carti of prioritising the release party for his new album 'Whole Lotta Red' over spending time with his 9-month-old son. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)