Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with gusto. He recently visited his sister Nikhat's residence in Mumbai where he performed Lord Ganesha's arti. In the visuals obtained by Aamir's team, the actor is seen dressed in traditional attire, ringing in the festivities with the family. He was joined by his son Azad.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. In this film, Aamir Khan stars alongside Genelia Deshmukh and also takes on the role of producer under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

Aamir Khan and Son Azad Join Family Festivities in Mumbai

Superstar #AamirKhan Celebrates #GaneshChaturthi with Sister Nikhat and Family and her husband Santosh at their residence, where the Khan family came together to celebrate the festivities. 🌟 Aamir, alongside his sister and her family, participated in the traditional ceremonies,… pic.twitter.com/paDmR3T5bX — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) September 8, 2024

The film is expected to be released in the coming months.

As a producer, he is coming up with Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day.

Then, in 1996, it was Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar.

Now, for the very first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project.Lahore, 1947 also marks the reunion of Aamir and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna.