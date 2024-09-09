Salman Khan is known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand manner every year. This year, the Bollywood superstar continued the ritual and was seen performing aarti at his sister Arpita Khan's residence. On Sunday (September 8) night, family and friends of the Bollywood superstar arrived at his Bandra residence for the Ganpati Visarjan. In a video going viral, Salman Khan could be seen grooving to the dhol beats along with his family members despite his recent rib injury. We can see the Sikandar actor shake a leg with Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, and Nirvaan Khan. Salman wore a brown shirt, pants and a cap for the occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan Attend Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Ganapati Celebration (Watch Video).

Salman Khan at His Ganpati Visarjan

