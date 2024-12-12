Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 12 (ANI): Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh arrived in Chandigarh on Thursday evening ahead of his 'Dil-Luminati' concert scheduled to take place in the city.

In visuals captured by ANI, the 'Lemonade' hitmaker was seen exiting the airport amidst heavy security. Despite the commotion, he took a moment to greet the paparazzi and fans with folded hands.

Diljit is set to perform in Chandigarh on December 14. However, ahead of his show, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance.

The advisory, issued by CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal on Thursday, specifically referenced songs such as 'Patiala Peg', '5 Tara', and 'Case', cautioning against performing even modified versions that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence.

"Sometimes, songs are played that are not suitable for children," Bansal told ANI.

She pointed out that concerts often extend late into the night, increasing the chances of underage drinking. She stressed that alcohol should not be served to minors under any circumstances.

"Concerts go on till very late at night, and there is a high possibility of alcohol being supplied... Alcohol should not be served to children below 18 years of age. We issued a similar advisory ahead of the concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla," she added.

Bansal also raised concerns about children being brought on stage during Diljit Dosanjh's concerts, exposing them to inappropriate songs and potentially harmful levels of sound.

"It has come to our notice that during the last concert of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, children were invited on stage... Sometimes, songs are played that are inappropriate for children," she stated.

Earlier, on November 15, the Telangana government served Dosanjh with a legal notice instructing him not to perform songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. (ANI)

