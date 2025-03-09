Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): As India sealed their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Sonu Sood, director Madhur Bhandarkar, and others congratulated the team on the victory.

"It is a moment of pride and excitement for all the Indians. After 12 years, we have won the Champions Trophy title, and everyone is celebrating this victory. I congratulate the Indian team..God bless you..Jai Bharat, Jai Hindustan, Jai Bhartiye Cricket Team," Ghai told ANI.

Actor Sonu Sood also congratulated team India, saying, "Congratulations Team India for winning ICC Champions Trophy. We knew it is going to happen. You are the best. 'Har ek player ko dil se salaam'..keep winning like this because you are the champions and it is just the beginning.."

Actor Rajpal Yadav added, "Congratulations Team India...my heart is filled with happiness..congratulations Indians and entire Indian team who played with so much dedication and won the trophy..Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Vande Mataram.."

"I congratulate the entire Indian team. It was such a thrilling match," said actor Manoj Joshi.

Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota said, "Congratulations, Team India, on winning the ICC Champions Trophy. It was an amazing match."

"Team India played so well. And I congratulate the entire team for winning the ICC Champions Trophy," said director Madhur Bhandarkar.

Meanwhile, team India put on an all-round performance to win the ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial half-century, while Shreyas Iyer's solid knock and stunning bowling from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav helped seal the win.

This is India's third ICC Champions Trophy victory. The team first won in 2002 when it shared the title with Sri Lanka and later lifted the trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2013. (ANI)

