Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): District, the going out platform of Zomato, shared a video paying tribute to the football legend Lionel Messi's highly anticipated return to India with the upcoming three-city GOAT tour.

Taking to their Instagram handle on Friday, District by Zomato shared a fast-paced video featuring love from the fans of Messi from India.

Also Read | 'The Lost Bus' Movie Review: A Gripping, Fire-Fueled Thriller With Dependable Matthew McConaughey Firmly at Wheel! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The high-paced film acts as a cultural tribute to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, weaving together raw, emotional visuals from football heartlands across India.

The video featured children playing barefoot football with makeshift goalposts, and adults recreating Lionel Messi's iconic moments.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares Disturbing Online Message Received by His Daughter, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Introduce Cyber Safety to Students (Watch Video).

The cinematic piece perfectly captured India's devotion to the greatest footballer of all time.

According to the District, the video is backed by an originally composed track blending instrumentation with contemporary beats.

The video pays tribute to the footballer, showing how Lionel Messi's influence has shaped generations of Indian football lovers.

Take a look at the video here.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPVym7qkQly/?

Last month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Messi's trip to Maharashtra on December 14 would be part of the GOAT Tour.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup winner gifted Fadnavis a signed ball.

Fadnavis revealed that during Messi's time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on December 14.

Messi is set to visit Indian states including Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

Kolkata - December 13, 2025, | Salt Lake Stadium

Mumbai - December 14, 2025, | Wankhede Stadium

Delhi - December 15, 2025, | Arun Jaitley Stadium

District is the exclusive ticketing partner for this historic tour. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)