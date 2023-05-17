Cannes, May 17 (PTI) Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Wednesday inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Murugan highlighted India's “timeless tradition of storytelling” that was increasingly being recognised around the world.

“You will not find too many Hollywood films these days that do not have names of Indians in the credits, especially in the VFX and animation departments,” the minister said.

He went on to point out that the foundations of “our creative economy” are so strong that “India is well placed to become the world's leading content creator”.

Referring to the Oscar won this year by Kartiki Gonsalves' short documentary "The Elephant Whisperers", the minister said the story of Bomman and Bellie is set in Mudumalai, which is close to my hometown. “The film has touched the hearts of people across the world.”

The producer of "The Elephant Whisperers", Guneet Monga, was seated on the dais. Among others on the dais were actors Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan.

Murugan spoke after Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur addressed the attendees via a video recorded message.

The minister unveiled the poster of the upcoming 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa in November.

Also on the dais on the festival's opening day was Guillaume Esmiol, the executive director of the Cannes Marche du Film.

Esmiol acknowledged that Indian cinema was more and more being connected to the global movie business, which makes the country very important for the festival.

In his keynote address, Jawed Ashraf, India's ambassador to France and the Principality of Monaco, said: “Cinema is intricately, and inextricably, linked to the lives of the people of India.”

He added: “Our movie industry is doing a job that diplomats are meant to: making the world dance to India's tune.”

India, Ashraf said, has emerged as a hub for digital content. “Everything is going to migrate to AI. No country is better placed than India to lead the revolution that is about to come.”

The Pavilion has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, using colours associated with the Hindu goddess of learning Saraswati and the Indian national flag.

