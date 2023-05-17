Actor Jackie Shroff has become a fan of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after watching the Marvel film. The actor attempted to explain the story of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, saying, "Ek baar Quantum Realm ke andar gaya uske baad tadkta Bhadakta adventure shuru hojata hai aur pura picture mai daba daba ke action hai." In this fun collaboration, he said that the movie has twisted turns and spooky structures. He said: "Ab kya bolu? World ka Youngest action hero apne ghar mein hi hai." Jailer: Jackie Shroff to Join Star-Studded Cast of Rajinikanth's Next - Reports.

Jackie Shroff on Ant Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

"Ye superhero log ka ladayi dekhke main toh bohot inspire hota hu, abhi wo haali mein dekha Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kya first class picture banaya hai, ekdum khidki tod action and alag hi experience!." Starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

