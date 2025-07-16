By Vanshika Saxena

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): In India, every family celebration comes alive with traditional attire and sparkling jewellery. Today, it's not gold or diamonds stealing the spotlight, but vibrant artificial jewellery is now the heartbeat of festive fashion, especially for women who love to shine in style without overspending.

New Delhi-based makeup artists Shivani and Tarun, the dynamic duo behind Star Academy, are redefining beauty with their holistic approach to transformation. Beyond flawless bridal and event-ready makeup, they expertly curate jewellery styling tailored to complement each outfit and reflect every client's unique personality, ensuring a look that's nothing short of spectacular.

Shivani Tank, Owner and Makeup Artist, Star Academy, "When we talk about jewellery, it's booming like never before. These days, even foreigners are embracing Indian jewellery -- not just as an accessory, but as something truly special. And for us girls, jewellery isn't just an adornment, it's an emotion. Whether it's a pair of earrings or a simple bindi, every piece holds meaning and memories". Nitya Sharma, a client of Star Academy, said, "I truly agree and strongly agree to this point that jewellery is the game changer, I feel like. I mean, they gave me jewellery according to my outfit. I had searched for it in many places. It happens that one eye is like, yeah, this is the perfect one for my big day. But, they found out everything. And, they gave me the best-suited jewellery. I am very happy with the result". With the soaring popularity of artificial jewellery across India, the Indian Fashion Jewellery and Accessories Show 2025 lit up the stage for the country's dynamic and fast-growing fashion jewellery industry. Featuring over 100 exhibitors from across India, the event dazzled with exquisite collections of imitation, fashion, and semi-precious jewellery, paired with trendsetting accessories. It beautifully captured India's evolving sense of style, where elegance meets affordability, and tradition blends seamlessly with modern flair. More than just a showcase, the expo opened global doors for Indian jewellery and fashion accessory brands, turning creativity into opportunity on the international stage. Sagar Mehta, Vice Chairman of the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, shared that "fashion trends are increasingly leaning towards materials suited for summer," adding, "We work extensively with seashells, intricate beadwork, and wooden products--areas that have always been India's strengths. I believe the future looks promising, as many countries are now supporting Made in India products, especially handcrafted items. They truly appreciate the beauty of handmade craftsmanship and love the idea of sourcing it directly from India". Driven by affordability, the surge of fast fashion, and India's rich legacy of jewellery craftsmanship, the market is poised for exponential growth. With rising global demand and increasing appreciation for handcrafted designs, this segment is set to reach new heights on the international stage. Lizel Acckers, one of the visitors from South Africa, said, "Yes, so artificial jewellery I think can be used in many ways because it's often lighter than, for instance, semi-precious stones. You can do so much more with it, you can embellish it on clothing, you can, it's often less expensive, so you can have charms, bag charms, hair accessories". Another visitor from New Delhi, Sagarika Choudhary, said, "I believe that for women, jewellery has always been more than just an accessory--it's a powerful form of self-expression. For centuries, and even today, it holds deep emotional value. Sometimes we wear it to feel beautiful, other times to carry memories or traditions. Today, jewellery remains at its peak in popularity and is expected to continue growing over time. As everyone embraces their unique style, jewellery remains a meaningful and essential part of that expression". As models dazzle down the ramp in shimmering adornments, one thing is clear: artificial jewellery is no longer just a trend, but a vibrant expression of style, culture, and individuality. Fusing timeless tradition with bold innovation, India's fashion jewellery is not just turning heads, it's winning hearts around the world. (ANI)

