The newly released remix of Dil Pe Chalai Churiya has got the internet buzzing and fans can't stop reacting! Featuring Anjali Arora and viral star Raju Kalakar, the video dropped on July 14th, 2025, via T-Series and instantly struck a chord with social media users.

Old Melody Meets New Moves

While the remix keeps the heart of Sonu Nigam's 90s hit intact, it adds a funky twist with Raju Kalakar playing beats on two broken stones, a trick that made him an online favourite. Anjali Arora's energetic performance, teamed with a bunch of influencers like Rajan Arora, Deepak Garg, and Rishabh Shukla, further fuels the track's viral appeal. The choreography by Mudassar Khan is also being widely appreciated.

Fans Can’t Stop Reacting to the Unexpected Remix

But it's the fan reactions that are stealing the spotlight. One user hilariously commented, "Education scam hai India me bhai." Another wrote, "Ye kis line me aa gaye sir aap?" while someone else exclaimed, "Waah kya steps hain, waah kya steps hain!"

Fans praised the energy of the trio with comments like "Fav Trio, STAR LOG" and "Teeno Bhai Teeno Tabhai." A viewer wrote, "Mai toh fan ho gayi hu Rajan ke dancing ki," and another summed it up perfectly with "Unexpected Collab."

Viral Beats and Star Power Win the Internet

Clearly, this mix of nostalgia, street-style beats, and influencer stardom has struck gold with netizens, making this remix not just a tune to dance to but also to talk about.

