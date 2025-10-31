Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday offered a glimpse from her birthday celebrations, featuring heartwarming moments with her family and friends.

Ananya, who turned a year older on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared pictures from the intimate celebrations.

"Birthday behavior. blessed with the best. thank you for all the love and wishes," she wrote.

Ananya's birthday special post started off with a cute picture of her with a beautiful cake featuring a bow design. The actor could be seen holding up the cake as she poses for the camera.

It is followed by pictures from her birthday party, which seemed to have a theme of white and black. Among those who were present at the party were her friends, Suhana Khan, Orry, and Shanaya Kapoor.

Her cousin brother, Ahaan Panday, also joined the celebrations. She also posed with her mother, Bhavana Pandey.

In other glimpses, Ananya could be seen cutting her birthday cake at the party, looking cheerful and elated with her friends.

Reacting to the post, many extended birthday wishes to the actor, including Zoya Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rhea Chakraborty, and Karan Johar.

Earlier in the day, Ananya's mother showered love on her "baby girl", sharing a series of adorable throwback pictures. The post also included a series of throwback photos that gave fans a peek into Ananya's childhood. From fun family moments with her father, Chunky Panday, to sweet pictures with her younger sister, Rysa, every image reflected the warmth and closeness of the Panday family.

Bhavana wrote a touching note along with the photos that read, "Happy Birthday my Baby Girl !!!! Love you the mostest!!!!! You make us so proud every single day!!!! Shine on !!!! Stay Healthy! Stay Happy !!!!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who referred to the actor as a "shining star" also took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday you shining star Big hug @ananyapanday," followed by a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', followed by 'Chand Mera Dil', where she will star alongside 'Kill' fame Lakshya. (ANI)

