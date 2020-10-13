Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): After his selfless act of helping migrant labourers return to their houses during COVID-19 pandemic, actor Sonu Sood has come up with an initiative to sponsor the education of students from different parts of the country.

Inspired from his late mother, the 'Dabangg' actor has decided to support IAS aspirants to pursue their dreams through Professor Saroj Sood Scholarships.

Sood intended to carry the legacy created by her forward on 13th death anniversary of his mother. Under the programme affiliated with a university, scholarships will be available to students for online and on-campus courses.

Taking to Instagram, the actor-philanthropist shared, "October 13; 13 years since my mother passed away. She left behind a legacy of education. On her anniversary today, I pledge to support IAS aspirants reach their goals thru Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships. Seeking blessings Miss u maa."

Earlier, the 47-year-old actor had helped the students of a village in Haryana to attend online classes by sending smartphones to them. Sood had also helped JEE and NEET aspirants to travel to their exam centres. (ANI)

