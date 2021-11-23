New York [US], November 23 (ANI): Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya' and stand-up comedian Vir Das were among the several nominees for the International Emmy Awards 2021, held in New York City on Monday night.

While it sure was a moment of pride for the three to represent India at the prestigious awards ceremony, all three missed out on the top spot in their respective categories.

Nawazuddin was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in 'Serious Men'. However, the Emmy went to Scottish actor David Tennant for 'Des'.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, 'Serious Men', which is available to watch on Netflix, is an adaptation of author Manu Joseph's 2010 novel of the same name. It focuses on the story of an ambitious underachiever who capitalises on his son's newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family's fortunes.

Vir, who was recently embroiled in a controversy over his 'I come from two Indias' act at the Kennedy Center in Washington, was nominated for the Netflix comedy special 'Vir Das: For India'. However, he lost out in the Best Comedy category as the award went to the popular French show 'Call My Agent!'.

Sushmita's 'Aarya', a Disney+ Hotstar series helmed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated in the Best Drama Series category. However, the Emmy was bagged by Israel's 'Tehran'.

'Aarya' is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime drama 'Penoza'. The Indian adaptation revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sushmita) who is a caring mother and a loving wife. She is quite simplistic in her approach and is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. However, things go bad for their family after Aarya's husband Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), a pharma baron, is mysteriously killed. The second season of the show is expected to be released soon.

Both Vir and Nawazuddin attended the in-person award ceremony in New York. This is Nawazuddi's second year at the International Emmys. He was there in 2019 with two shows nominated for Best Drama - 'Sacred Games' and 'McMafia', which had won.

Team 'Aarya' also attended and posed on the red carpet - many wearing ethnic attires including director Ram Madhvani. However, the show's lead actor Sushmita gave the event a miss.

The three nominations from India come after previously registering a strong performance at the 48th International Emmy Awards with filmmaker Richie Mehta's 'Delhi Crime' winning the best drama series honour in November 2020.

Organised by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the International Emmys aim at recognising excellence in television produced outside of the US. The nominations for 2021 were announced in September. (ANI)

