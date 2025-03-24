Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 24 (ANI): Former England cricketer Moeen Ali, who is a part of the KKR squad in this year's IPL tournament, recently met with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the Kolkata franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Moeen shared an adorable picture with King Khan.

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Advance Bookings Open on March 25: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Movie Gears Up for Grand Eid Release.

"A pleasure meeting @iamsrk #kkr #ipl2025," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHiaJM0sw5r/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Nothing To Worry': Mohanlal Addresses Mammootty's Health Rumours, 'L2 Empuraan' Star Declines To Give Reason for Sabarimala Prayers (Watch Video).

After KKR acquired Ali in the auction last year, the cricketer thanked the team management for showing trust in him.

In a video shared on KKR's X handle, Moeen Ali said that he is excited to be joining the Knight Riders.

"Hi guys, really excited to be joining KKR. The family, the team, the environment, it's an amazing place to play, I know. I want to say thank you to Bravo and all the staff for showing trust in me and hopefully, I can perform when I get a chance. And lastly, Ami KKR," Moeen Ali said in a video shared on KKR's X handle.

Moeen was earlier a part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Meanwhile, Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders recently suffered a 7-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of TATA IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a scintillating 56 runs in 31 balls to get KKR off to a blistering start, before the team stumbled in the middle overs, posting a total of 174/8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)