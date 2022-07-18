Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Seems like Ileana D'Cruz has found love again.

If reports are to be believed, Ileana is currently dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours recently surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

"Woahh. Love is in the air," a social media user commented. '

"They look good together," another one wrote.

A few days ago, Ileana shared a few pictures from Katrina's birthday bash, which also features Sebastian.

"Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake," Ileana D'Cruz captioned this post

Reportedly, Ileana and Laurent are in a relationship for about six months now. The two also follow each other on Instagram as well.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. (ANI)

