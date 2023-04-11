Actor Millie Bobby Brown dropped a cosy picture with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The 'Stranger Things' star beamed with joy as her beau posed with his arms around her shoulder. She is seen wearing what appears to be an engagement ring on her left hand. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she captioned the post. Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged to Her Boyfriend Jacob Bongiovi! Stranger Things Actor Shares Announcement on Insta (View Post).

The post surprised everyone. Reacting to the picture, a social media user commented, "Are they both engaged?" "So happy for you both," another one wrote. "you deserve nothing but happiness millie I love you so much so happy for you guys," a fan wrote.

Millie Bobby Brown's Post

Brown made her relationship Instagram official with Jake in November 2021 by posting a picture of Bongiovi kissing her on her cheek. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Engaged: 7 Times When This Couple Proved They Are a Match Made in Heaven (View Pics).

Jake also took to his Instagram page to share a string of snaps of the happy couple as he wrote: "Forever."

Earlier this year, Brown hinted that their relationship was heating up as she branded Jake her "partner for life" in a gushing Instagram post after they welcomed the new year together. Brown penned, "Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us let's do it again but better," she wrote. Jake is the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.

