New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Israeli documentary filmmaker, social activist and former journalist Yair Qedar is all set to visit India from January 18 to February 4, 2023.

On this occasion, the Embassy of Israel in India is collaborating with India Habitat Centre and Depot48 for the screenings of his works in Delhi, as part of both countries celebrating 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

Known for chronicling the lives of Jewish and Israeli figures of the modern Hebrew literary canon, Qedar's 19 feature-length documentaries have all premiered at film festivals and have won the director over 20 prizes. In addition to his work as a documentary filmmaker, Qedar is a prominent member of the Israeli LGBTQ community. He founded the country's first gay newspaper HaZman HaVarod (Pink Time), where he served as editor.

Speaking on this occasion, Reuma Mantzur, Cultural Attache, Embassy of Israel in India said, "We are delighted to have this opportunity to introduce the people of India to Israel's culture and stories of our people. Yair Qedar is one of the most important filmmakers in Israel and we are happy to showcase his works for the Indian audiences."

Yair Qedar said, "This is my first visit to India. I am very excited and looking forward to sharing my work with the people of this wonderful country."

During the visit, Qedar will be showcasing his celebrated film - 'The Seven Tapes of Yona Wallach', which won the Best Film award at the 2012 Jerusalem Film Festival, at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre at 7pm on January 19th 2023. A talk with Qedar and Indian film critic Murtaza Ali Khan will follow the screening.

Also, there will be a special screening of a pilot episode from an upcoming TV series 'The Pink Time' - the story of the LGBTQ communities in Israel, created by Amit Hachamov, Udi Nir, Sagi Bornstein and Yair Qedar at Depot48 as part of their Pink Thursday programme in Delhi at 7:30pm on February 2, 2023. This screening will be followed by a talk with Qedar and Ruhaan, who is an Indian educator and public policy practitioner. (ANI)

