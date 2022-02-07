Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): The cast and crew have finished shooting for the second season of Netflix's show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'.

On Monday, actor and producer Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan took to Instagram and shared the update with fans and followers.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Drives Away Monday Blues as He Gives Some Major Body Goals With His Chiselled Abs (Watch Video).

She dropped a picture, in which she can be seen standing with Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor in front of the Gateway of India.

"It's a wrap," Seema captioned the post.

Also Read | Project K: Second Shoot Schedule of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Movie to Resume Soon.

Produced by Karan Johar, the show depicts the lives of star wives: Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni).

The first season, which came out in 2020, also had guest appearances from prominent names from Bollywood, including Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Sussanne Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)