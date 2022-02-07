Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is giving major Monday motivation to hit the gym by flaunting his chiselled abs on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Heropanti' actor posted a shirtless video in which he can be seen wearing a pair of yellow shorts and flaunting his ripped body. Tiger Shroff Shows-Off His Toned Biceps in Latest Instagram Post.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

In the caption, he wrote, "Thank god its mondayyy." Fand and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments. Actor Ronit Roy wrote, "Damn!!!!! "Behtreeen," a fan wrote. "Lots of Love

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)