Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is giving major Monday motivation to hit the gym by flaunting his chiselled abs on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Heropanti' actor posted a shirtless video in which he can be seen wearing a pair of yellow shorts and flaunting his ripped body. Tiger Shroff Shows-Off His Toned Biceps in Latest Instagram Post.
Check Out The Video Below:
View this post on Instagram
In the caption, he wrote, "Thank god its mondayyy." Fand and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments. Actor Ronit Roy wrote, "Damn!!!!! "Behtreeen," a fan wrote. "Lots of Love
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)