New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Masaba Gupta, one of the go-to designers for Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone and now an actor herself, says she has become careful when it comes to picking projects.

The designer, who recently made her acting debut with Netflix show "Masaba Masaba", said the coronavirus pandemic-hit 2020 hasn't impacted her creativity but made her a smarter person.

"I think there's always a change when something like this, a big world event happens. But I wouldn't say that it has impacted my creativity. I think it made me more creative and work harder.

"I'm the same person, I'm just smarter. I have my eye on the ball and I've become very selective about the work I do. I think these are the things that I personally went through as a creative individual," Gupta told PTI in an interview.

The couturier on Friday unveiled her collection 'Summer '21' at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition.

Gupta, the owner of the label House of Masaba, said her resort wear collection was not based on a single inspiration as it is a glimpse into her memories.

"I think that I am inspired by way too many things -- things that have happened to me recently and things that have happened way back. So I don't want to put it down to one thing.

"This season I was just missing the idea of familiarity as we were all in the middle of a pandemic that is still going on. It's a slightly altered world. I think the idea was really to dip into all my memories and bring them back to the runway. I just want people to see my memories and hopefully connect with those memories."

Keeping in mind the idea of comfort, the resort wear range is a combination of playful florals, exotic animal prints and revamped versions of Gupta's iconic motifs in joyous pop colours.

"In a season where we see most people buying resort wear for travelling and when they are not, they are more in the mood for something comfortable. They're more embracing to colour," Gupta said.

She believes the coronavirus pandemic has brought down the invisible wall between fashion designers as they have become more accessible to each other.

Gupta said though there was a mutual respect and admiration among contemporaries, there wasn't an open line of communication.

"The community has sort of come together. Earlier, there was always a wall between two designers. Now, designers have become more accessible to each other because we have realised that we are better as one as opposed to two," Gupta added.

The pandemic that brought the whole fashion industry as well as country to a standstill in 2020 has also made designers much more conscious about their creations, the designer said.

"I have seen a lot of people actually say, 'You know what? we will be more cautious and careful of our creative minds. We will protect it.' We all just suddenly started doing more meaningful work. Even if it was less work, it was much more meaningful."

The fashion gala, which opened Tuesday, is being held in a hybrid format with both virtual and on-ground events in Mumbai.

When asked if she believes that fashion shows will become fully digital in future, Gupta said, "100 percent."

"It is not just the industry and the designers, the consumers have also changed. They are very happy to not be physically present. They are very happy to see things virtually.

"I think people are really happy seeing shorter shows as their attention span is also short. They want to be able to see them in the comfort of their homes," she added.

Gupta said another positive of staging a digital show is that designers can control the narrative.

"When you do a digital showcase, you have to pre-shoot it and that is good because you have time."

The fashion gala, being organised by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will close on Sunday.

