Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended the Holi Milan celebration at the state BJP office.

Addressing a gathering, Dhami said, "On 7th March, our government in Uttarakhand will complete 4 years... Multiple events will be organised on this occasion, and the Union Home Minister will be a part of the celebrations..."

Also Read | Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro India Price Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttarakhand, Dhami said, "Holi is not only a celebration of colours and joy but also a symbol of our rich cultural heritage. Celebrated in an atmosphere of happiness and enthusiasm, the festival strengthens the spirit of social harmony and unity."

On Sunday, CM Dhami participated in the Rangotsav Holi Milan ceremony held at the Kashipur Municipal Corporation premises.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of March 2 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

In the celebrations and extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Holi to the gathering. He joined the public in singing traditional Kumaoni Holi, classical Holi songs, and devotional bhajans, celebrating the festival together in a vibrant and cultural atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said it was his privilege to be among the people to celebrate this sacred festival through the Holi Mahotsav. He congratulated the entire team of the Kashipur Municipal Corporation for successfully organising the event and conveyed his Holi wishes to everyone present. He remarked that the event was not merely a program, but a commendable effort to preserve cultural traditions and pass them on to the younger generation.

CM expressed happiness at seeing people of all ages enthusiastically participating and celebrating the festival with unity and joy. He said, " It is not just about applying colours and celebrating with enthusiasm; it is an occasion to strengthen mutual love, brotherhood, and social harmony. The festival of colours reminds us that true happiness in life lies in nurturing bonds of togetherness."

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

The festival of colors also follows a Hindu mythology, where Demon King Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Vishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)