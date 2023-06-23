The Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday got its first digital movie theatre after a gap of three decades. The inflatable theatre was officially launched by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who congratulated the district people and local administration as well as other stakeholders on the return of the movie culture to the district, a press release stated. J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Multiplex Opening in Kashmir: Cinema Brings People Together.

The theatre boasts of 120 luxurious reclining seats, an HD quality screen, and a state-of-the-art sound system, guaranteeing a top-notch cinematic experience for the residents. At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor said J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development in "Amrit Kaal" and the launch of a movie theatre in picturesque Kishtwar is a symbol of an aspirational society.

Check Out The News Here:

Inaugurated Digital Movie Theatre at Kishtwar. J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development in Amrit Kaal and the launch of a movie theatre after almost three decades in picturesque Kishtwar is a symbol of aspirational society. pic.twitter.com/5EQxKzEOZ7 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 23, 2023

"Art and creativity transcend all boundaries and bring people closer. Cinema is not just a medium of entertainment, but it is also an integral part of the culture, society and a reflection of change happening around us,” Sinha said. He said Kishtwar has immense potential for film tourism and the theatre and an infotainment centre for children will be an important step towards harnessing the potential of local talent. Kishtwar has been without a cinema hall for decades after a privately-owned theatre was targeted by terrorists in the 1990s. However, the new development, a government-run initiative, signifies a remarkable turnaround for the town's entertainment landscape, an official said.

The innovative edu-infotainment theatre at Kishtwar is a result of the collaborative effort of Kishtwar district administration, Kishtwar Development Authority and mobile theatre company PictureTime, which operates several inflatable cinema halls at multiple locations across the country. Sinha said the authorities are making efforts to revive the union territory's bond with the film industry. "Significant steps like film policy, opening of cinema halls in the districts have created a vibrant film ecosystem in the Union Territory. Today, Jammu and Kashmir has become the most preferred destination for the filmmakers and more than 300 movies and web series were filmed last year," he said. Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar District to Soon Get A Fully Functional Airport, Says Jitendra Singh.

Sinha said three more cinema halls will be opened in other parts of Jammu and Kashmir in July. "These cinema halls will also become the centre of information and exchange of ideas for the youth," he said. "The aspiration of youth is our biggest strength in developing progressive and inclusive Jammu Kashmir. We are fully committed to provide all the resources for their holistic growth and development," the Lt Governor added.

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Devansh Yadav said the multipurpose, multimedia hall will not only serve as a cinema but also be utilized for youth training and development purposes. "With a seating capacity of up to 120 individuals, the theatre will facilitate skill enhancement activities such as business process outsourcing (BPO) training, attending lectures from technical experts, and completing courses offered by Mission Youth,” he said.

"Through this initiative the cinema will be taken to the far flung areas of the hilly district Kishtwar benefiting each section of society to unlock new vistas of entertainment, enlightenment, and social cohesion,” he added. He said the introduction of the cinema is poised to contribute significantly to the tourism sector in the area. India News | J-K Set to Host International Film Festival in August, Calls for Global Participation.

Last year, the Kashmir valley got its first multiplex in Sonawar area of the city after a wait of three decades. Two multipurpose cinema halls were also launched in the twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian. The Valley had seen nearly a dozen stand-alone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, but they had to wind up businesses after two militant outfits threatened the owners.

Though authorities made attempts to reopen some of the theatres in the late 1990s, militants thwarted such efforts by carrying out a deadly grenade attack on Regal Cinema in the heart of Lal Chowk in September 1999. Two other theatres -- Neelam and Broadway -- had opened their doors but had to shut in business due to poor response.