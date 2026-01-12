Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): A new song 'Jaate Hue Lamhon' from 'Border 2' was unveiled on Monday.

'Jaate Hue Lamhon', a timeless classic by Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar, has been reimagined by Mithoon.

The song was launched at a grand event hosted at United Services Club, Mumbai. The evening was made special with the surprise entry of Suniel Shetty alongside Border 2 cast Ahan Shetty and Anyaa Singh, followed by a spirited band performance by the Naval Officers and live performances by the song's singers, Roop Kumar Rathod and Vishal Mishra.

Here are some pictures from the event. Credits: T-Series.

Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binnoy Gandhi were also present at the event.

The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, will open in theatres from January 23. (ANI)

