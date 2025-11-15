Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): The upcoming film 'Mayasabha,' from Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve, has finally taken its first step into the spotlight as the makers, on Friday, unveiled a dark and gripping motion poster that had fans talking in no time.

The first look stands out for its eerie visual style, and what caught most people's attention was Jaaved Jaaferi's shocking transformation for the role. Many fans said they could barely recognise him.

Jaaferi shared the motion poster on Instagram, where he also spoke about how demanding the film has been for him. Along with the poster, the actor added a note explaining how the story and his character pushed him to new limits, both physically and emotionally.

"This is the best script I have read and the most powerful, physically and emotionally challenging role I have played in my 40-year career. It was an absolute adventure and pleasure working with @rahianilbarve. Really looking forward to this, and I'm sure movie lovers will relish it," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRCrXQbDCpL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In the poster, Jaaferi appears with metallic gold makeup, long silver-streaked hair, and a mask that covers most of his face, giving the film a mysterious and intense feel.

Meanwhile, Jaaferi is also seen in the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2, which stars actors Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, and his son Meezaan Jafri. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film released on November 14 and has been receiving a good response from viewers. (ANI)

