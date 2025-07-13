New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff has become the latest addition to the upcoming film "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Aaryan shared the news on his Instagram handle on Saturday evening. The 34-year-old actor posted a video, which featured him alongside Shroff.

"Lights, Camera and The OG 'Hero'. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," he wrote in the caption.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri" is directed by Sameer Vidwans of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" fame.

It is slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

The film also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked in "Pati Patni Aur Woh". Released in 2019, the romantic comedy also featured Bhumi Pednekar and was directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Shroff's latest work is "Housefull 5", which released on June 6. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, best known for "Dostana", the film was the fifth installment of the "Housefull" franchise.

"Housefull 5" also featured Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Jacqueline Fernandez, Soundarya Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan. The film earned over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office and crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore nett with its domestic box office collection.

