Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): American actor Jada Pinkett Smith is all set to star in an upcoming Netflix drama 'Redd Zone' produced by Westbrook Studios.

According to Variety, the film is based on the real story of a single mother named Tia Magee who helps her sons and their high school football teammates, 'The Bros,' heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd.

Also Read | Britney Spears Birthday: The OG Poster Girl of Bold Fashion, She Had and Will Always Have Our Heart (View Pics).

This leads to all 17 boys to move into her house one by one. As the story of the film follows some of the boys make it to the NFL.

According to Variety, the film will be dedicated to Redd's memory.

Also Read | Boman Irani Birthday: From Lage Raho Munna Bhai To Housefull 3, Popular Dialogues Of The Veteran Actor As He Turns 61!.

Besides starring in the lead role, Pinkett Smith will also be producing the film along with Jon Mone, Miguel Melendez, Emmy-nominee Howard Burkons, and Westbrook Studios co-president and head of motion pictures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)