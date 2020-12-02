Britney Spears celebrates her birthday today and while her fans are rejoicing already, let's join them in their celebration. Britney's fashion choices have always been eccentric. She has a penchant to stand out from the crowd and her fashion appearances are designed keeping the same fascination in mind. Being bold is her middle name but kudos to her for nailing each of her outings with so much chutzpah. An ardent Britney fan will always cheer for her sartorial attempts, leaving aside the OTT factor in them. Is Britney Spears' Toxic Inspired From This Popular Kamal Haasan Song? (Watch Video).

Britney's love for bold fashion has a special place in our hearts. The OG poster girl of bold fashion, her fashion appearances have evolved over the years but the only factor that's probably constant in her outings is the addition of bold elements in them. On days when she isn't busy with her singing tours, Britney is out there taking the streets by storm with her unconventional outings. It's hard to not fall in love with her choices and no matter how peculiar they look, she has an ability to nail them to the hilt. On Britney Spears' Birthday, Here Are 5 Songs That Will, Baby, Hit You One More Time (Watch).

As our favourite singer gets ready to celebrate her big day, we take a look at some of her best fashion moments over the years.

'Bling it On'

Keeping it Chic

All the Glitters is Gold

Slaying All Day, Every Day

Being Sexy Comes Naturally to Her

Red Hot

Forever Crush!

Britney Spears' a name that's resonated with us over the years. She has had quite a stressful life and the more famous she got, the more difficult it was. While her fandom stood behind her like a rock-solid wall, she gained the ability to bounce back and mark her comeback. We hope the coming year brings in tons of success and love for the star and that she regains the control of her life. Lastly, happy birthday, Britney! Have a great one.

