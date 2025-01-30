Entertainment News | Jaideep Ahlawat Recalls Memories from FTII, Expresses 'satisfaction' on Success of Friends Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his iconic role of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the acclaimed series 'Paatal Lok' reminisced about the good time spent with his friends and batchmates Rajkummar Rao, and Vijay Varma among others during his days in Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.

Jaideep made his debut in Bollywood with 'Aakrosh' starring Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Following his debut, the actor was seen in minor roles in several films including 'Raees', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raazi', 'Ajeeb Daastaans' and others.

The actor broke out to fame with his lead role in the series 'Paatal Lok' in which he played the role of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in 2020.

After the success of its second season which was recently released, a photo of Jaideep from his early college days went viral on the internet. In the photo, the actor was seen standing with Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma, Sunny Hinduja and Parbhat Raghunandan.

In an interview with ANI, Jaideep recalled how they all used to hold discussions, watch movies and learn together. He also expressed satisfaction that everyone today is doing a good work.

"It was our second year. We were almost passed out and I think it is from FTII. It was from our play. In the second year, we had a play for which we had gone to Bombay. I think it's from that time. It is me standing, then Rajkummar, Prabhat who was also our batchmate. He was also a great actor. Then Vijay and Sunny Hinduja," he said.

Now, at 44, Jaideep says he feels content and happy for his friends who are doing good in Bollywood today.

"It's an amazing feeling that all of you are sitting in a class, exercising, learning, reading, watching movies together, discussing with them about how good work is done, what they do. We have come out of that era. When everyone is doing such good work, it's a big satisfaction," Jaideep said.Interestingly, Jaideep revealed that he and other batchmates of FTII, still are in touch with each other through a WhatsApp group named 'Mazboot Actors Association'. "We have a WhatsApp group. There are 20 people in it. It's called the Mazboot Actors Association. It's very active," Jaideep said.

Being prominent actors in Bollywood, Jaideep Ahlawat and his friends have got the opportunity to share screens with big stars in stellar hits like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Jaane Jaan'.

"I, Rajkummar and Vijay have been in a film too. Vijay doesn't share the screen with us because it's a next-generation thing. We did 'Chittagong' together. After that, Rajkummar and I were in Wasseypur, but there was no scene of ours together. After that, Vijay and I were in Jaane Jaan." said Jaideep.

Jaideep has been extremely picky with his projects. In 2023, he starred in 'Jaane Jaan' which starred Kareena Kapoor in the lead role along with Vijay Varma. The film was released on Netflix.

The actor shared his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor in the film. He said, "I have never seen Kareena, you know, rehearsing lines on set. Okay. She used to come with full preparation. She knows exactly what to do and where to go. And open to any suggestion. If there was something, I would say, Kareena, if we do this... Yes, please, let's do this. So, she is there."

Jaideep Ahlawat will be next seen in acclaimed series 'The Family Man 3'. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, the series is created by Raj & DK. (ANI)

