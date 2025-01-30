Filmmaker Kabir Khan on Tuesday afternoon reached Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela, the world's largest spiritual gathering. Speaking with ANI, Kabir expressed his excitement about participating in a spiritual event. He also highlighted how Maha Kumbh has attracted people from different backgrounds, fostering unity. Maha Kumbh 2025: Mamta Kulkarni Is Now Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri; Former Actress Takes ‘Sanyas’, Becomes Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhara (See Pics).

"I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our origin, our country and our civilization. There is no Hindu or Muslim in this, if you believe you are an Indian, then you should feel everything," he said.

Kabir Khan on the Importance of Attending the Spiritual Gathering as an Indian

The 45-day-long Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 13. and will continue until February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Life became successful by taking a dip at Ganga in Mahakumbh !! For the first time, chanted mantras by reaching the place where Maa Ganga, Jamuna ji and Saraswati ji meet! While praying, tears came out of my eyes. Look at the coincidence! The same happened one year ago today on the day of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya! Hail Sanatan Dharma."

