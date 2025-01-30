Bollywood star Salman Khan has revealed which song he has added to his playlist. Salman took to his Instagram stories, where he uploaded a video featuring veteran singer Asha Bhosle listening to her granddaughter Zanai’s song “Kehndi Hai”. Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle and Cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s Candid Moment Fuels Romance Rumours (View Pics).

For the caption, Salman wrote: “Asha Ji you are the sweetest and this is adorable... Congratulations, Zanai Kehndi Hai is already on my playlist…” Earlier this month, Salman revealed that he is set to bring out his “inner Avenger” for his label, Being Human. Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding a Captain America shield. He wrote: “Gear up for something super, something heroic! @marvel_india for the first Avenger himself... stay tuned with @beinghumanclothing for an exciting journey ahead. #JustBeingHuman #CaptainAmericaXBeingHumanclothing #Marvel #ComingSoon.”

Salman Khan Gives Shoutout to Zanai Bhosle

(Photo Credit: @beingsalmankhan/ Instagram)

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in Sikandar, which marks the star’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in Tiger 3. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for Ghajini, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter. He was recently seen hosting Bigg Boss 18.

It was on January 20 when the star announced Karanveer as the winner. He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Along with Karan and Vivian, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh had made it to the top 6 contenders this season. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s Cosy New Pics Make ChumVeer Fans Say ‘It Seems Official’.

The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates, including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).