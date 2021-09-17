Los Angeles, Sep 17 (PTI) Actors Jaime King, Antonio Banderas and Tommy Flanagan are set to star in action film "Banshee".

The movie comes from filmmaker Jon Keeyes, known for directing and producing films such as "The Survivalist" and "Rogue Hostage", reported Variety.

Also Read | Maestro Movie Review: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia's Thriller Is a Faithful Facsimile of AndhaDhun (LatestLY Exclusive).

The story follows a freelance assassin, codenamed Banshee (King), who is ambushed by Anthony Greene (Flanagan), a powerful mercenary who killed her father, and who is now seeking to collect a bounty on Caleb (Banderas), her former black ops mentor.

Caleb went underground five years prior, triggering a race against time as Banshee must find and protect Caleb before Greene and his army of hired killers can find him and take him down.

Also Read | Sanaya Irani Birthday: Some Ethnic Pieces From Her Wardrobe That We Can’t Stop Obsessing Over (View Pics).

Matthew Rogers has penned the script for the film, which will be produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, alongside Keeyes of Highland Myst.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)