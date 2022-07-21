Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): James Gunn's 'Peacemaker' is soon coming to India. John Cena starrer 'Peacemaker' will be out on Amazon Prime on August 14.

James Gunn took to his Instagram to announce the news. He wrote, "Finally. After being asked about it thousands of times by our Indian fans, #Peacemaker will be streaming on Amazon Prime in India starting August 14."

'Peacemaker' is the spin-off of the 2021 movie 'The Suicide Squad'. The series is available in the US on HBO Max. The series, which is set after the events of The Suicide Squad, explores the origins of Peacemaker, a character who favours attaining peace at all costs. Along with John Cena, the show also features Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, Robert Patrick, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Jennifer Holland.

In February this year, the series was renewed for another season by HBO Max.

For the first season, James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the first season and directed five, along with Jody Hill, Rosemary Rodriguez and Brad Anderson, who each directed one.Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller executive produced, with Cena as co-executive producer and Stacy Littlejohn as consulting producer."Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max," Gunn said in a statement.Gunn added, "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where team Peacemaker goes in season two!"For Season 2, Gunn will write and direct every episode. (ANI)

