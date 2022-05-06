A still from the trailer of the film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' (Source: You Tube)

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of the film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' starring actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was released on Friday and she seems quite promising in the role of a condom salesgirl.

The almost 3 minute-long trailer introduces viewers to Nushratt's character, Manu, who works in a condom manufacturing company, selling boxes of it to the general public.

The video shows, Manu, the protagonist, who is offered a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 as a salesgirl for a condom manufacturing company whose head himself is self-conscious about discussing the product. This shyness enrages Manu, who decides to take matters into her own hands.

The movie indeed would be an eye-opener for all of those who still think that this condom topic is a taboo and should not be even talked about in public.

The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani, amongst others, which is all set to hit the silver screen on June 10 worldwide. (ANI)

