Ambala, February 12: A 25-year-old woman died in a road accident in Haryana's Ambala after she was allegedly hit by a police officer who was reportedly driving under the influence, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Nikita, according to initial information. Her body was brought to the Civil Hospital late on Tuesday night.

Visuals of the police officer who allegedly ran over a woman in a Haryana road accident. Speaking to reporters, Dr DD Pandey, Civil Hospital, Ambala, said, "We received the body of a 25-year-old girl at around 9:30 PM last night. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary. The police are conducting an investigation." Accident Caught on Camera in Haryana: Speeding Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air; Video Surfaces.

Nikita Died After Being Hit by Car Driven by Cop

22-year-old Nikita died after being hit by a car driven by a cop who was allegedly under the influence. The accident occurred in Ambala, Haryana, after the cop’s car first struck an e-rickshaw. The woman, who was travelling in the e-rickshaw, fell onto the road and was… pic.twitter.com/ZtRjS0anOp — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) February 12, 2026

Ambala, Haryana: Brother of of Nikita says, "My sister was coming from Delhi. When she got off the rickshaw, a police officer hit the rickshaw from behind and then ran over her with his vehicle, causing her to die on the spot..." pic.twitter.com/3ac4p11X4p — IANS (@ians_india) February 12, 2026

Eyewitness Ravinder Singh, an e-rickshaw driver, alleged that a speeding car driven by a police officer struck his e-rickshaw. "I was coming from Ambala Cantt with four passengers in the e-rickshaw... A speeding car driven by a police officer hit our e-rickshaw, and a girl fell from it. After that, the police officer ran over the girl. When she was brought to the hospital, she was declared dead. The police officer was drunk," Singh added. Haryana Road Accident: 5 Killed After Car-Truck Collision on Rewari Road in Jhajjar (Watch Video).

The victim's brother, Mayank, also alleged that the police officer was intoxicated. "My elder sister was coming from Delhi. Her name is Nitika, and she works in Gurugram... A drunk police officer was driving the car, which ran over my sister," he said. Further details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)