Recalling that February 11 was the first day he stood in front of a camera for his film Punadhirallu, which incidentally was the first film for which he shot, Mega star Chiranjeevi on Wednesday penned a note of gratitude to the audiences and to the director and producer of the film, who, he said, had given him his first opportunity. Chiranjeevi Birthday: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Megastar of Telugu Cinema.

ఈరోజు “పునాదిరాళ్లు” సినిమా కోసం జీవితంలో కెమెరా ముందు నిలిచిన తొలి రోజు. ఆ రోజు నాలో కలిగిన ఆత్రుత, ఆనందం, బాధ్యత, భావోద్వేగం మాటల్లో వర్ణించలేనిది. ఆ క్షణం ఇప్పటికీ నిన్న, మొన్న జరిగిందేమో అన్నట్టు అనిపిస్తుంది. ఒక అందమైన చందమామ కథ లాంటి అనుభూతి. ఈ ప్రత్యేక సందర్భంలో, నాకు… pic.twitter.com/Rsc6UYmgiK — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 11, 2026

Taking to his X timeline to post black and white pictures from the sets of the film, which was made in 1979, Chiranjeevi, in Telugu, wrote, "Today marks the first day in my life that I stood in front of the camera for the movie Punadhirallu.” The actor went on to point out that the joy, excitement and responsibility that he felt on that day along with the emotions he experienced then could not be described in words.

Chiranjeevi Thanks First Film’s Makers

The actor, who said that the moment still felt like it had happened only yesterday or the day before, likened the experience to a beautiful full moon story. He said, "On this special occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the director and producer of that film who gave me my first opportunity." The top star of Telugu cinema pointed out that it was their trust and encouragement that helped lay the foundation stones for his journey in acting. "From that day until today, my thanks to all the audience members who have supported and blessed me, " he wrote. Chiranjeevi Lodges Police Complaint After AI Deepfake Videos Surface Online, Calls for Urgent Investigation.

About ‘Punadhirallu’

For the unaware, Punadhirallu, which released in 1979, was directed by Gudapati Rajkumar and produced by Kranthi Kumar. Although this was the first film for which Chiranjeevi shot, his first film to release was Pranam Khareedu. Punadhirallu won two Nandi Awards. While the film won the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film, actor Gokina Rama Rao won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film.

